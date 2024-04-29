ICE Redefines Mortgage Servicing For Industry Professionals With New Intelligent, Conversational Interface - ICE Launches MSP Digital Experience, Giving Servicing Professionals A More Intuitive, Dynamic And Conversational Approach To Working In MSP, The Industry’s Leading System Of Record For Mortgage Servicing

Intercontinental Exchange , Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today officially introduced the MSP® Digital Experience (MSP DX). MSP DX is a new conversational interface for working in MSP® , ICE’s mortgage loan servicing system.

MSP DX is an intuitive way of interacting with the full power of the MSP servicing system. It is designed to streamline workflows, increase efficiencies, and ease the training of servicing team members. ICE launched this new interface with escrow, historically one of the most-costly aspects of mortgage servicing. This functionality was previewed at ICE Experience 2024 and received positive reviews by leaders in the mortgage servicing industry.

“Mortgage escrow is inherently complex, and the technology lift to handle the many moving parts is significant,” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “But with the introduction of MSP DX we are helping servicers manage the escrow process more efficiently. This will enhance workflow management for servicers and improve the household experience.”

MSP DX gives end users the sort of conversational interaction they have come to expect in other aspects of their lives. Rather than sorting through multiple screens or reaching out to different departments for information, servicing professionals can now ask the system for what they need using everyday language.

“MSP DX represents a significant leap forward for the industry and serves up what users need, when they need it,” Bowler said. “It automates routine tasks so users can focus on more strategic and meaningful work. While we started with escrow, we will continue to make further investments to enhance workflow and flatten learning curves throughout the mortgage servicing process.”