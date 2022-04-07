ICE Offers ESG Data On Over 1.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Securities - Expands Fixed Income ESG Coverage To 3+ Million Instruments

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that it launched Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data coverage on more than 1.5 million mortgage-backed securities, increasing its total fixed income coverage to over 3 million instruments. ICE’s mortgage-backed securities data set accounts for approximately 95% of all outstanding securitized real estate loan volume in the U.S.
ICE’s ESG Data solution includes granular, geospatially linked data for residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), agency pools, credit risk transfer pools and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The solution provides CUSIP-linked climate and socioeconomic data for single-family, multi-family and commercial mortgage-related securities. It builds connections among disparate data sets to probabilistically link records across the U.S. residential and commercial real estate market, allowing investors to compare assets across portfolios and to choose securities that match their investment strategies.
“Investors and market participants have struggled to effectively incorporate ESG considerations for residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities,” said Elizabeth King, President of ESG and Chief Regulatory Officer at ICE. “ICE’s solution provides high-quality and granular data that covers various fixed income sub-asset classes. This data allows investors and other market participants to consider the full environmental and social picture when considering a new security or analyzing their current portfolio.”
In November 2021, ICE announced that its ESG data offering had expanded to include 2 million fixed income securities. With the addition of the ESG data for mortgage-backed securities, this number now exceeds 3.5 million securities and will continue to grow. The data set allows market participants to enhance their global equity and fixed income analysis by incorporating ESG-related metrics into their research and due diligence process. Customers have already begun incorporating ICE’s mortgage-backed security ESG metrics into their investment decisions and risk management process.
ICE’s ESG Data is sourced directly from corporate disclosures and other third-party sources. It is available in a user friendly, customizable dashboard, as well as via market standard feeds, and provides detailed access into the controversy metrics and ESG attributes about specific companies, securities and issuers. To learn more, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data.