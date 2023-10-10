ICE Named ESG Data Vendor Of The Year In The Asia Pacific Region By Asia Risk -Reflects Strong Growth Across ICE’s Sustainable Finance Offering, Investment In APAC Region

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Asia Risk has selected ICE as ESG Data Vendor of the Year in the Asia Pacific region. This award comes after significant developments to ICE’s Sustainable Finance business in the last year.

“Using data to measure impact is essential. We continue to invest in the Asia Pacific region to help our clients manage their investments, gain insights into climate-related risks, and quantify the potential impacts of their portfolio,” said Elizabeth King, President, Sustainable Finance, at ICE. “This award underscores the tremendous progress we’ve made bringing greater transparency into climate-related risks and social impact opportunities for our clients.”

ICE offers a range of cross asset sustainable finance data and tools that can help clients uncover opportunities, manage risk, and provide transparency. In the past year, ICE’ Sustainable Finance business has:

Expanded its ESG Company Data coverage in the Asia-Pacific region to 16,000 companies and 3.8 million fixed income instruments across 105 countries;

Added a module for Use of Proceeds, which now covers global, independently verified corporate and sovereign impact bonds that provide project details, proceeds allocation and impact reports;

Announced a collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, to leverage its global supply chain and corporate location data to expand ICE’s climate risk offering globally;

Announced a collaboration with DeltaTerra Capital, an investment research and consulting firm focused on climate risk analysis for institutional investors, to offer climate-adjusted credit risk analytics for residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Earlier this year, ICE announced plans to expand its Climate Risk Offering, including its geospatial data and intelligence platform, which will allow ICE to provide climate metrics on more than 4 million fixed income securities globally. Additionally, the company also plans to expand its Impact Data offering, which includes social impact and UN Sustainable Development Goals data.

To learn more about ICE’s sustainable finance offerings, visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/sustainable-finance.