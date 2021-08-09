ICE Mortgage Technology’s Latest Origination Insight Report Shows Purchases Eclipse Refinances For First Time In 18 Months

ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, released its monthly Origination Insight Report (OIR) today. This month’s OIR notes that, of the total number of closed mortgage loans in June 2021, new home purchases represented a higher percentage than refinances. This is the first time since December 2019 that purchases eclipsed refinances in the OIR.
According to the report, purchases rose to 51 percent of closed mortgage loans in June, up from 47 percent in the month prior. Conversely, refinances represented 48 percent of closed loans, down from 52 percent the month prior. The remaining one percent of closed loans were for other purposes.
“While we are still seeing a strong refinance market, including the continued growth of cash-out refinances, the traditional summer purchase market is clearly evident in the data,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “These numbers are a testament to the strong and resilient demand for homeownership and the demand for ICE Mortgage Technology’s digital solutions.”
The OIR also notes that, in June, the average time to close all loans decreased to 49 days, down from 53 days in May. The average time to close a refinance decreased to 48 days, down from 55 days the month prior. However, the average time to close a purchase was 51 days, up from 50 the month prior.
Closing rates for all loans decreased slightly, to 75.3 percent in June, down from 76.9 percent in May. Closing rates on refinances decreased to 74.6 percent in June, down from 77.0 percent in May. Closing rates on purchase loans dropped to 76.3 percent in June, a slight decrease from 77.0 percent in May.
The ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report leverages data from a robust sampling of approximately 80 percent of all mortgage applications that were initiated on the Encompass® Lending Platform. ICE Mortgage Technology views its Origination Insight Report as a representative proxy for the underwriting standards employed by lenders across the country.
MONTHLY ORIGINATION OVERVIEW FOR JUNE 2021
|
|
June 2021*
|
|
May 2021*
|
|
6 Months Ago
|
|
1 Year Ago
|
Closed Loans
|
Purpose
|
Refinance
|
48%
|
|
52%
|
|
60%
|
|
58%
|
Purchase
|
51%
|
|
47%
|
|
39%
|
|
42%
|
Type
|
FHA
|
11%
|
|
11%
|
|
10%
|
|
10%
|
Conventional
|
78%
|
|
79%
|
|
81%
|
|
80%
|
VA
|
7%
|
|
7%
|
|
6%
|
|
7%
|
Days to Close
|
All
|
49
|
|
53
|
|
58
|
|
47
|
Refinance
|
48
|
|
55
|
|
59
|
|
48
|
Purchase
|
51
|
|
50
|
|
56
|
|
46
|
Percentage of ARM and Fixed Loan Volume
|
ARM %
|
4.0%
|
|
3.6%
|
|
2.4%
|
|
3.5%
|
30-Year Rate
|
Average
|
3.22%
|
|
3.27%
|
|
2.93%
|
|
3.40%
|
*All references to months should be read as month ended.
PROFILES OF CLOSED LOANS FOR JUNE 2021
|
|
Closed First-Lien Loans
|
FICO Score (FICO)
|
743
|
Loan-to-Value (LTV)
|
74
|
Debt-to-Income (DTI)
|
24/36
More information and analysis of closed and denied loans by loan purpose and investor are available in the full report at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/mortgage-data/origination-insight-reports.
To produce a meaningful view of lender pull-through, ICE Mortgage Technology reviewed a sampling of loan applications initiated 90 days prior, comprised of the loan applications initiated in March 2021, to calculate an overall closing rate of 75.3 percent in June 2021 (see full report).
In addition to the Origination Insight Report, ICE Mortgage Technology also distributes data from its monthly Millennial Tracker. The Millennial Tracker focuses on mortgage applications submitted by borrowers born between the years 1980 and 1999.