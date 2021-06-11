ICE Mortgage Technology Acquires eVault Technology From DocMagic For Encompass eClose

ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it will deploy an eVault solution for secure storage of digital mortgages and notes, based upon technology acquired from DocMagic, Inc.
The eVault technology will be integrated into ICE’s mortgage closing platform, Encompass eClose, a leading-edge solution that helps to transform the way loans are electronically closed in the United States. Encompass eClose enables lenders to electronically facilitate every aspect of the eClosing workflow, from ordering documents to delivering loans to investors - and all steps in between - without ever having to leave Encompass, the industry’s most recognized loan origination system.
“By creating an end-to-end solution and further automating the mortgage closing process, we’re helping the industry transition to paperless closings and enabling more efficient processes for our customers,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “We acquired technology from DocMagic, who has deep experience in the mortgage space, and when this technology is integrated with our other services, Encompass eClose will enable customers to eliminate time and cost in the closing process and create better experiences for borrowers.”
“ICE Mortgage Technology and DocMagic have been helping lenders implement digital mortgage processes for years,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “The migration towards digital mortgages is progressing quickly, and we’re happy to have provided ICE with capabilities to enable fully-paperless lending workflows along with better supply chain connectivity.”
Both ICE and DocMagic are committed to delivering technology to increase eClosing adoption in the mortgage industry.
ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration. Mortgage lenders, agents, technology partners and mortgage investors can use the powerful capabilities of ICE Mortgage Technologies solutions to drive efficiencies and profitability for their businesses.
The transaction will not be material to ICE’s earnings or have an impact on capital allocation plans.