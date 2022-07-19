ICE Launches The ESG Geo-Analyzer For Property-Level Climate Risk And Demographic Data - Analyze Portfolios Of Commercial And Residential Properties, As Well As Asset-Backed Securities And Corporate Operations Tied To Those Locations

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of the ICE ESG Geo-Analyzer, which leverages ICE’s geospatial data modelling to provide climate risk and social impact data and analytics for properties and communities throughout the U.S.

The ICE ESG Geo-Analyzer is an on-demand platform that takes user-provided location data including street address, latitude / longitude, or zip code to analyze the climate risk and social impact characteristics surrounding any location or portfolio of properties, within the contiguous U.S. It can be used to analyze commercial and residential properties, whole loan portfolios and real estate holdings, and the asset-backed securities or business and corporate operations tied to those locations. The ICE ESG Geo-Analyzer will cover additional geographies globally in 2023.

“Physical climate risk poses a growing challenge for property owners, investors and corporations,” said Elizabeth King, Chief Risk Officer and President of Sustainable Finance at ICE. “The ESG Geo-Analyzer provides innovative climate risk metrics on multiple types of hazards, including wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and floods, as well as social impact data on community demographics and affluence, plus over 100 other fields. This data can provide more transparency into a property or group of properties to help inform risk assessments and decision-making.”

ICE ESG Geo-Analyzer is part of ICE’s portfolio of sustainable finance offerings, which includes climate risk data for the municipal bond and mortgage-backed security markets, global equity and fixed income corporate ESG indices and ICE’s environmental markets, where over 100 billion tons of carbon allowances, over 250 million renewable energy certificates, three billion carbon credits and the equivalent of over 1.4 billion Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) have traded.

To learn more about ICE’s climate risk services, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/esg-data/climate-risk.