ICE First Look At November Mortgage Performance: Delinquencies Historically Low Despite Seasonal Rise; Performance Of Recent Originations Worth Watching

The national delinquency rate edged higher to 3.39% in November – down 10 basis points (bps) from the same time last year – but remains 64 bps below pre-pandemic levels

While delinquencies remain low overall, the rate among FHA loans is now at a 9-year high – excluding the immediate aftermath of the pandemic – and will be worth watching closely in 2024

Likewise, early-stage delinquencies among VA loans hit their highest non-pandemic levels since 2009, as rising interest rates have begun to impact performance among recently originated loans

GSE mortgages have been more resilient, with early-stage delinquencies holding stronger and overall delinquency rates less than half the national average at 1.51%

Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) rose to 459K, but remain down 123K (-21%) from November 2022

Foreclosure starts decreased -12.2% in November to 29K with active foreclosure inventory falling to 216K, some 23% and 24% below 2019 levels respectively

Prepayment activity fell again under continued pressure from seasonal homebuying patterns along with the residual effects of 30-year rates climbing above 7.75% the month prior

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, reports the following “first look” at November 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Data as of Nov. 30, 2023

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39% Month-over-month change: 3.95% Year-over-year change: -2.88% Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.41% Month-over-month change: -0.40% Year-over-year change: -8.18% Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 29,000 Month-over-month change -12.19% Year-over-year change: 6.70% Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.37% Month-over-month change: -14.13% Year-over-year change: -11.08% Foreclosure sales: 6,500 Month-over-month change: 0.70% Year-over-year change: 3.81% Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: ​1,804,000 Month-over-month change: 70,000 Year-over-year change: -24,000 Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 459,000 Month-over-month change: 12,000 Year-over-year change: -123,000 Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: ​216,000 Month-over-month change: -1,000 Year-over-year change: -16,000 Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,020,000 Month-over-month change: 69,000 Year-over-year change: -39,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Mississippi: 8.11% Louisiana: 7.75% Alabama: 5.78% Indiana: 5.24% Arkansas: 5.18% Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage California: 2.24% Idaho: 2.16% Washington: 2.07% Montana: 2.06% Colorado: 1.99% Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 2.12% Louisiana: 1.87% Alabama: 1.46% Arkansas: 1.30% Georgia: 1.21% Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Alaska: -14.58% Vermont: -13.06% Rhode Island: -11.55% North Dakota: -11.19% New Hampshire: -10.37% Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Idaho: 7.26% Louisiana: 6.55% South Dakota: 5.33% Hawaii: 4.61% Texas: 2.48% *Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight’s loan-level database of mortgage assets. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

