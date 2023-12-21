ICE First Look At November Mortgage Performance: Delinquencies Historically Low Despite Seasonal Rise; Performance Of Recent Originations Worth Watching

- The national delinquency rate edged higher to 3.39% in November – down 10 basis points (bps) from the same time last year – but remains 64 bps below pre-pandemic levels
- While delinquencies remain low overall, the rate among FHA loans is now at a 9-year high – excluding the immediate aftermath of the pandemic – and will be worth watching closely in 2024
- Likewise, early-stage delinquencies among VA loans hit their highest non-pandemic levels since 2009, as rising interest rates have begun to impact performance among recently originated loans
- GSE mortgages have been more resilient, with early-stage delinquencies holding stronger and overall delinquency rates less than half the national average at 1.51%
- Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) rose to 459K, but remain down 123K (-21%) from November 2022
- Foreclosure starts decreased -12.2% in November to 29K with active foreclosure inventory falling to 216K, some 23% and 24% below 2019 levels respectively
- Prepayment activity fell again under continued pressure from seasonal homebuying patterns along with the residual effects of 30-year rates climbing above 7.75% the month prior
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, reports the following “first look” at November 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Data as of Nov. 30, 2023
|
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.39%
|
Month-over-month change: 3.95%
|
Year-over-year change: -2.88%
|
|
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.41%
|
Month-over-month change: -0.40%
|
Year-over-year change: -8.18%
|
|
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 29,000
|
Month-over-month change -12.19%
|
Year-over-year change: 6.70%
|
|
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.37%
|
Month-over-month change: -14.13%
|
Year-over-year change: -11.08%
|
|
Foreclosure sales: 6,500
|
Month-over-month change: 0.70%
|
Year-over-year change: 3.81%
|
|
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,804,000
|
Month-over-month change: 70,000
|
Year-over-year change: -24,000
|
|
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 459,000
|
Month-over-month change: 12,000
|
Year-over-year change: -123,000
|
|
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 216,000
|
Month-over-month change: -1,000
|
Year-over-year change: -16,000
|
|
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,020,000
|
Month-over-month change: 69,000
|
Year-over-year change: -39,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
8.11%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.75%
|
Alabama:
|
5.78%
|
Indiana:
|
5.24%
|
Arkansas:
|
5.18%
|
|
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
2.24%
|
Idaho:
|
2.16%
|
Washington:
|
2.07%
|
Montana:
|
2.06%
|
Colorado:
|
1.99%
|
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
2.12%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.87%
|
Alabama:
|
1.46%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.30%
|
Georgia:
|
1.21%
|
|
Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Alaska:
|
-14.58%
|
Vermont:
|
-13.06%
|
Rhode Island:
|
-11.55%
|
North Dakota:
|
-11.19%
|
New Hampshire:
|
-10.37%
|
|
|
Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Idaho:
|
7.26%
|
Louisiana:
|
6.55%
|
South Dakota:
|
5.33%
|
Hawaii:
|
4.61%
|
Texas:
|
2.48%
|
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
- Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight’s loan-level database of mortgage assets.
- All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
NOTE: Due to the holidays ICE Mortgage Monitor will not publish a report in January. Reports for previous months are available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/. The next ICE Mortgage Monitor will publish February 5, 2024.
For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.