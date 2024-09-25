ICE First Look At Mortgage Performance: Mortgage Delinquencies Remain Low Despite Modest Year-Over-Year Rise

- The national delinquency rate fell 3 basis points (bps) to 3.34% in August, dropping 0.9% for the month but up 5.1% from last year
- The number of borrowers a single payment past due dropped by -26K, while 60-day delinquencies rose marginally by 1K
- Serious delinquencies (loans 90+ days past due but not in active foreclosure) rose 14K (+3.3%) to a six-month high, but remain historically low
- Foreclosure starts fell by 9% from the month prior and remain 32% below their 2019 levels
- Active foreclosure inventory also improved in the month, with the share of mortgages in foreclosure hitting the second-lowest level on record outside of the COVID-19 moratorium
- 5.6K foreclosure sales were completed nationally in August – a +2.6% month-over-month increase, yet down -18.1% from last year and 58% below 2019 levels
- Prepayment activity (SMM) rose to 0.62% – a level not seen in two years (August 2022) – on easing rates, rising by 4.7% from July and 18.0% from last year
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, reports the following “first look” at August 2024 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
|
Data as of Aug. 31, 2024
|
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.34%
|
Month-over-month change: -0.88%
|
Year-over-year change: 5.11%
|
|
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.35%
|
Month-over-month change: -0.85%
|
Year-over-year change: -14.57%
|
|
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 27,000
|
Month-over-month change -8.61%
|
Year-over-year change: -14.20%
|
|
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.62%
|
Month-over-month change: 4,67%
|
Year-over-year change: 18.00%
|
|
Foreclosure sales: 5,700
|
Month-over-month change: 2.58%
|
Year-over-year change: - 18.09%
|
|
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,801,000
|
Month-over-month change: -11,000
|
Year-over-year change: 117,000
|
|
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 450,000
|
Month-over-month change: 14,000
|
Year-over-year change: 2,000
|
|
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 187,000
|
Month-over-month change: -1,000
|
Year-over-year change: -28,000
|
|
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,988,000
|
Month-over-month change: -12,000
|
Year-over-year change: 89,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
7.93%
|
Louisiana:
|
7.87%
|
Alabama:
|
5.61%
|
Indiana:
|
5.30%
|
West Virginia:
|
5.14%
|
|
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
California:
|
2.10%
|
Montana:
|
2.04%
|
Washington:
|
1.98%
|
Idaho:
|
1.98%
|
Colorado:
|
1.94%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
2.10%
|
Louisiana:
|
1.92%
|
Alabama:
|
1.49%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.30%
|
Indiana:
|
1.18%
|
Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
|
New York:
|
-6.92%
|
Hawaii:
|
-6.04%
|
Vermont:
|
-5.10%
|
Massachusetts:
|
-4.39%
|
Alaska:
|
-3.30%
|
|
|
Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Arizona:
|
12.75%
|
Nebraska:
|
12.12%
|
Louisiana:
|
11.52%
|
Tennessee:
|
10.22%
|
South Dakota:
|
9.13%
|
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
|
Notes:
|
1)
|
Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s McDash loan-level database of mortgage assets.
|
2)
|
All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/resources/data-reports by Oct. 7, 2024.
For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.