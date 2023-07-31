ICE Expands Fixed Income Liquidity Offering With Relaunch Of Enhanced Sweeps Protocol For Corporate Bonds - Conducts Multiple Auctions Per Week

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced the relaunch of ICE Risk Matching Auction (RMA), an enhanced sweeps session-based protocol for dealer-to-dealer fixed income trading. ICE RMA, which was initially launched in 2015, is part of the ICE Bonds’ suite of trading protocols, and now conducts multiple auctions each week, with 50 registered firms and over 400 users with access to the protocol.

With ICE RMA, after traders upload their inventory of bonds, an ICE proprietary algorithm matches buyers and sellers of the same bond or list of bonds. The protocol leverages ICE’s Continuous Evaluated Pricing (CEP™) to propose a pricing level for the bonds, which traders can either affirm or reject on a line-item basis or in bulk. This process gives customers an efficient way to reduce risk exposure as they access a broadening pool of fixed income liquidity.

“The Sweeps protocol continues to be an important tool for dealers for additional liquidity and risk management,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “It was clear there was demand for improvement in this space - room to deliver an even better product than what existed in the market today. With our relaunch, we’ve delivered a highly intuitive and easy to use platform that incorporates direct user feedback. The initial adoption and activity validates this belief and we are excited about the potential as we continue to develop innovative solutions for the market.”

ICE Bonds offers growing pools of liquidity and multiple trading protocols including click-to-trade, request-for-quote, sweeps and portfolio auctions for U.S. Municipal, Corporate, Treasury, Agency, MBS Pass-throughs, emerging market and sovereign bonds and certificates of deposit. ICE’s CEP provides front-, middle- and back-office professionals with streaming intraday fixed income evaluations and offers greater pre-trade transparency for price discovery and idea generation.

“Our broad offering across fixed income provides a range of services that our customers can use to gain more transparency into volatile markets,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “The RMA relaunch builds on our strengths in both execution and data to deliver a robust sweeps solution that helps manage risk exposure across fixed income portfolios.”

For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.