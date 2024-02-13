ICE Expands Data Coverage To Include More Than 90% Of Residential Real Estate Listings Through Deal With MLS-Owned Redistribute

Adds to existing agreements with The Realty Alliance and the National Association of Realtors

Provides broad access to property listing information, direct from the source, to lenders, underwriters, portfolio managers, and government agencies

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that it has expanded its coverage of real estate listings data through a first-of-its-kind, multi-year licensing agreement with REdistribute for permissioned access to multiple listing services (MLS) information. The deal, in addition to existing agreements with The Realty Alliance and the National Association of Realtors, brings ICE’s MLS data coverage to well over 90% of active listings.

“Our close working relationships with so many U.S. and Canadian multiple listing services (MLSs) gives us a clear view of their vital role in the wider housing finance universe,” said Ben Graboske, President of Mortgage Data & Analytics, ICE Fixed Income & Data Services. “The data produced when properties are listed for sale contains essential market information that can serve many business and risk management use cases. REdistribute provides clean, timely, highly compliant, and accessible listings data, which complements our comprehensive property data solution for banks, portfolio managers, government agencies and others who need access to the best, most up to date information on the housing market.”

Launched in 2022, REdistribute is an MLS-owned company that has grown to include licensed data from more than 40 MLSs. The company aggregates and distributes data from participating organizations and brokerages, providing unbiased, up-to-date MLS data directly from the source.

“Our mission is rooted in the recognition that the work product of an MLS – that is, the real estate listings they produce – can, and should, bring additional value back to the MLS and its participating brokers,” said Amy Gorce, CEO of REdistribute. “We’re delivering clean, standardized MLS data directly from the source, and specifically on behalf of the producers of that data. Working with ICE in this way will help us to build on our vision and deliver better real estate data to those who need it.”