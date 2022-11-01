ICE Bonds Receives Approval For Expansion In Canada - Offers Access To Full Breadth Of ICE’s Municipal Bond Market Liquidity

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has received approval to operate its ICE TMC fixed income trading platform in all Canadian jurisdictions, paving the way for full access to ICE’s leading electronic municipal bond marketplace.

ICE TMC, which is part of ICE Bonds, provides market participants with access to an all-to-all market for trading municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as Certificates of Deposit. ICE’s municipal bond offering brings together ICE’s industry-leading Continuous Evaluated Pricing for munis, pre-trade analytics and access to the full breadth of ICE’s municipal bond market liquidity, which includes depth of market from both ICE TMC and ICE BondPoint, which received approval to operate in Canada on June 19, 2020.

“Canada has vibrant fixed income trading and investment communities that understand our products and can benefit from access to our fixed income liquidity,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “We pride ourselves on working closely with our customers. As we expand our network to include Canadian accounts, we look forward to providing the data, analytics and trading tools they need to gain greater transparency into markets and manage risk.”

With this news, ICE now offers Canadian access to its full suite of execution protocols for fixed income markets, including click-to-trade, portfolio trading and request for quote. ICE also offers market-leading fixed income data, analytics and indices that provide market-leading benchmarking, transparency and intelligence for the whole lifecycle of a trade, from front- to middle and back office.

For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.