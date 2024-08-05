ICE Bonds And Marketaxess Connect Liquidity Networks To Bring Greater Efficiency To Municipal And Corporate Bond Markets - Connectivity To Provide Access To Deeper Liquidity In The Fixed Income Markets

ICE Bonds, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of leading electronic trading platforms for fixed-income securities, today announced plans to connect their respective liquidity networks to bring greater efficiency and access to deeper liquidity in fixed income markets to the institutional and wealth management spaces.

With this announcement, ICE Bonds and MarketAxess plan to establish unique connectivity to their respective protocols and liquidity pools. This will enable ICE Bonds’ automated trading system (ATS), ICE TMC, and MarketAxess’ Open Trading network to communicate with each other, expanding the depth and reach for their respective global user bases.

"This collaboration connects two mature liquidity networks in fixed income markets to offer new trading and risk management solutions for clients," said Pete Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. "By combining our complementary strengths, we aim to offer users expanded opportunities to access liquidity in corporate and municipal bonds, enhancing market efficiency and benefiting participants across both platforms."

By leveraging ICE Bonds’ established retail brokerage and wealth management presence alongside MarketAxess’ leadership in institutional trading, the interaction between liquidity pools aims to enhance price transparency, best execution, and overall market liquidity for all participants.

"We look forward to delivering enhanced value and innovation to our clients through this collaboration," said Rich Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions at MarketAxess. "Our joint efforts are focused on providing access to deeper liquidity across municipal and corporate bonds and diversifying trading options for participants in our marketplace.”