ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Consultation On Potential Cessation Of LIBOR® Settings

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announces that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA), the authorized and regulated administrator of LIBOR®, has today published its consultation on its intention to cease the publication of LIBOR® settings.
Based on feedback and information received from the panel banks, and following discussions with the FCA and other official sector bodies, IBA made announcements on November 18, 2020, and November 30, 2020, that it would consult on its intention to cease the publication of (i) all GBP, EUR, CHF and JPY LIBOR settings, and the 1 Week and 2 Month USD LIBOR settings immediately following the LIBOR publication on December 31, 2021, and (ii) the Overnight and 1, 3, 6 and 12 Month USD LIBOR settings immediately following the LIBOR publication on June 30, 2023, subject to any rights of the FCA to compel IBA to continue publication.
The consultation is open for feedback until 5:00 pm London time on January 25, 2021. After the feedback period has closed, IBA intends to share the results of the consultation with the FCA and to publish a feedback statement summarizing responses from the consultation shortly thereafter.
The consultation is not, and must not be taken to be, an announcement that IBA will cease or continue the provision of any LIBOR settings after December 31, 2021 or June 30, 2023.
IBA notes that any publication of the Overnight and 1, 3, 6 and 12 month USD LIBOR settings based on panel bank submissions beyond December 31, 2021 will need to comply with applicable regulations, including as to representativeness. Based on current information from panel banks, IBA anticipates there being a representative panel for the continuation of these USD LIBOR settings through to June 30, 2023.