ICE And IPC Systems Launch ICE Voice - A New Cloud-Based Audio Solution For Traders And Professional Investors - Integrated Chat And Voice Logs Provide Single Record Of Communication, Aid In Client Compliance Programs

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and IPC Systems , a leading provider of trading communications solutions, announced today the launch of ICE Voice. This cloud-based audio solution is now live through ICE Chat , ICE's industry-leading instant messaging system for commodities, offering a seamless communications platform for traders and global market participants.

ICE Voice leverages IPC’s Connexus Unigy private cloud platform to integrate always-on, persistent open connections with ICE Chat’s extensive network of over 120,000 users. ICE Chat can support full audio recording with configurable retention and anywhere, anytime playback of archived calls. Integrated chat and voice logs can create a single record of communications, helping to aid in trading desk or firm-wide compliance programs.

“We’re pleased to offer a single, integrated platform for chat and voice that was designed to tailor to the workflows of our customers and provide always-on, instantaneous connectivity for traders and other financial market participants,” said Maurisa Baumann, Head of Desktops and Feeds at ICE. “This innovative new solution can foster communication throughout the trading process and offer an easy-to-use recordkeeping tool for both chat and voice communications.”

ICE Voice is seamlessly integrated into the ICE Chat platform and is designed to provide an efficient workflow for financial professionals to effortlessly connect and interact. It combines voice connectivity with functionality that was designed specifically to tailor to the custom needs of traders, including ICE Chat’s AI-powered Smart Text Recognition functionality, which turns texts into actionable data using APIs, and Message Blaster for sending single messages to multiple contacts. With the addition of ICE Voice, users can seamlessly jump from chat to voice, open calls from chat tabs and group chat rooms, and create Voice Blasts to ‘shout out’ to groups of open connections simultaneously.

“By bringing our industry-leading voice technology together with ICE’s Chat network, we’re offering market participants a single solution for their communication needs,” said Tim Carmody, Chief Technology Officer at IPC Systems. “As traders’ needs evolve with changing markets, this robust solution will provide an enhanced trading experience for ICE Chat users and the back-office staff supporting them.”

For more information about ICE Chat, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/access-and-delivery/desktop-web-platforms/chat .