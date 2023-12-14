ICE And Blockstream Add Cryptocurrency Options Data To Joint Crypto Offering On The ICE Consolidated Feed

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and Blockstream, a leader in blockchain technologies and financial cryptography, today announced the addition of cryptocurrency options data to the Cryptocurrency Data Feed offered via the ICE Consolidated Feed.

Launched by ICE and Blockstream in 2018, the Cryptocurrency Data Feed offers real-time cryptocurrency information and includes data on over 100 cryptocurrencies from more than 30 globally sourced venues and exchanges. As part of ICE’s exclusive agreement with Blockstream, ICE offers extensive coverage of prices and order book data for cryptocurrencies by exchange.

“As the crypto market evolves, access to quality price discovery information is increasingly crucial,” said Maurisa Baumann, VP, Desktop and Feeds Products, at ICE. “We are pleased to continue working with Blockstream to help address the growing need for transparency and offer a comprehensive view of the market via the ICE Cryptocurrency Data Feed.”

ICE works closely with Blockstream to aggregate cryptocurrency data from multiple sources into a rich and easily consumable data feed. The Cryptocurrency Data Feed is designed to enable ICE Data Services’ customers to receive global market data in a streaming feed with comprehensive cryptocurrency information.

“Interest in the crypto markets has been steadily increasing after seeing key regulatory decisions and positive market responses earlier this year,” said Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. “This is a great time to launch this new offering, and we are pleased to continue working closely with ICE and cryptocurrency exchanges globally to deliver this data service that we believe can significantly reduce the barriers to broader trading of cryptocurrencies.”

The ICE Consolidated Feed aggregates content from 600+ data streams in a normalized format. Used by Tier 1, 2 and 3 banks, asset managers, hedge funds, ISVs and redistributors, this cost-effective solution delivers a range of global financial information with multi-asset class coverage, including equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs.

For more information about the Cryptocurrency Data Feed, please visit www.theice.com/cryptocurrencies.