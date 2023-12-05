ICAP To Hold 31st Annual Global Charity Day On Thursday, 7 December 2023

ICAP, part of TP ICAP Group, a world leading financial services company, is pleased to announce that its 31st annual global Charity Day will be held on Thursday 7 December.

Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of ICAP’s revenues and its brokers’ commissions generated on one day donated to a variety of causes. Last year more than 100 different charitable organisations worldwide benefited.

Since it began as a pioneering fundraising initiative in 1993, ICAP Charity Day has raised more than £160 million which has been donated to more than 2,900 charitable causes around the world, supporting more than 7.7 million people.

In the UK, 15 charitable organisations are set to benefit this year. They will be joined by their celebrity ambassadors at ICAP’s offices in London, where they will help brokers close deals with clients.

Bill Nighy, on behalf of Into Film; Ray Winstone and Jaime Winstone on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK; Will Poulter, representing Alzheimer’s Research UK; and Alex Scott on behalf of Refuge are among the distinguished celebrity ambassadors who will be attending ICAP Charity Day in London this year.

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:

“At a time when the cost-of-living crisis means the charitable sector continues to face significant financial pressure, we are delighted to be supporting 15 charities in the UK, and many more across the globe. With many charities at full capacity for their services, our focus has always been to fund projects that will advance the invaluable work of these amazing causes.

“Everyone in our firm takes enormous pride in the significant and enduring impact of ICAP Charity Day. We are delighted that it has grown to be an iconic day in the charity and financial calendar, capturing the imagination of our colleagues, clients, charity partners and their celebrity ambassadors.”