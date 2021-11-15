ICAP To Hold 29th Annual Global Charity Day On Thursday 9 December 2021

ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its 29th annual global Charity Day will be held on Thursday 9 December 2021.
Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of the revenues and commissions generated on the day donated to a variety of worthy causes.
This year’s ICAP Charity Day, will see charities, celebrity patrons and ambassadors return to the broking floor to raise awareness and support ICAP’s brokers while they close deals, as our new London headquarters host the event for the first time.
Since its inception in 1992, ICAP Charity Day has raised over £150 million, and supported around 2,600 charitable projects around the world.
Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:
“I am delighted to announce this year’s ICAP Charity Day will take place in our brand new London headquarters, seeing charities and their celebrity ambassadors return to the broking floor to raise essential funds and celebrate the fantastic work of our charitable partners here in the UK and across the globe.
The charitable sector has suffered severely during the turbulent period brought upon us by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope that the funds we raise will create significant opportunities for each of these amazing causes.”