Iberclear Launches RENADE’s Electronic Office

Iberclear, BME's central securities depository, has launched the Electronic Office of RENADE, the National Registry for Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowances. This implementation is part of BME's digital transformation strategy to automate processes through the application of the most innovative technologies. Furthermore, it is another step forward by BME in favour of the planet’s sustainability, insofar as digitalisation contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.
The aim of this improvement is to make it easier for RENADE users to carry out the procedures required to keep the Spanish Area Registry up to date, in a secure and easy-to-use environment, regardless of where and when they are carried out. Among other functionalities, through the new electronic office, users will be able to open and close accounts, update data, modify representatives and provide additional documentation in an agile and intuitive manner. In addition, it incorporates a private area for clients, with precise information on the status of their processes, whether pending or completed, thus facilitating their task planning.
This electronic office has been created in collaboration with the company InDenova, whose BPM platform, called eSigna, has made it possible to automate the management of RENADE's procedures, taking into account all the possible processes involved in the registration, adding value to a solution aimed at achieving an optimal customer experience.
RENADE allows accurate accounting of the issuance, ownership, transfer and cancellation of emission allowances for the units defined under the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreements. In accordance with the contract signed with the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge’s Spanish Office for Climate Change, Iberclear is responsible for providing support and information services to the National Administrator, the competent authorities (Spanish regions, European Commission, United Nations) and, above all, to account holders and their representatives.