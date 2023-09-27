Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG Joins SIX Digital Exchange, Strengthening The Digital Asset Ecosystem In Switzerland

SDX, the world’s first fully regulated financial market infrastructure for digital assets, welcomes Hypothekarbank Lenzburg as a new member on its Central Securities Depository (CSD).

SDX, licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), operates a stock exchange and CSD using distributed ledger technology (DLT). With its fully integrated blockchain-based platform, SDX offers a secure and reliable ecosystem for the issuance, trading, settling, and custody of digital securities.

Joining SDX's CSD marks a milestone for Hypothekarbank Lenzburg on its path to becoming a major player in the Swiss market for tokenized digital assets and bringing native digital securities onto the platform. With SDX's comprehensive infrastructure for various digital securities types, including Digital Bonds and Digital Equities, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg gains access to a single, reliable, and trusted DLT-based platform that fulfils the regulatory requirements.

"The SDX membership marks a significant step in advancing our bank's presence in digital assets. Beyond token issuance and custody, our offering should include the possibility of listing digital value rights on a trusted trading venue. SDX’s ecosystem aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we eagerly anticipate this cooperation," says Marianne Wildi, CEO of Hypothekarbank Lenzburg.

“We firmly believe that a strategic alliance with Hypothekarbank Lenzburg facilitates our mission to provide institutional clients with innovative, trusted, and efficient financial markets infrastructure and services for digital assets,” adds David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange.

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg is the 6th bank to join SDX and is in the illustrious round with Berner Kantonalbank , Credit Suisse, Kaiser Partner Privatbank, UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank.