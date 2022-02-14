HYON Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

-
Second listing in 2022 on Oslo Børs, and the seventh listing on Euronext markets
-
Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 130 million
Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates HYON on its admission to Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker: HYON). This is the second admission on Oslo Børs’ markets in 2022.
HYON is a Norwegian company that provides zero-emission maritime hydrogen bunkering solutions. The company will deliver bunkering technology to the world’s first commercial-scale filling station for pressurized hydrogen for the maritime sector at Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub.
At opening, the share price was set at NOK 2.34 per share, corresponding to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 130 million. The company raised NOK 50 million through a private placement in January.
Jørn Kristian Lindtvedt, CEO of HYON, says: " HYON was founded in 2017 with a mission to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime sector. We deliver fast and safe hydrogen fueling for ships, through both stand-alone fueling solutions and as integrated solutions combining production, storage and distribution on a barge. Our technology bridges a gap in the hydrogen value chain, bringing zero-emission fuels to ships.”
About HYON
HYON delivers fast and safe bunkering of hydrogen for ships. The company make sure that hydrogen can be transferred from shore to ships through both stand-alone fueling solutions and integrated solutions combining production, storage and distribution on a barge. HYON was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. HYON is on a mission to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime sector, aiming to become the leading provider of bunkering solutions for hydrogen.