Huobi Market Share Plummets In 2022 - Kaiko Research: Data Debrief

Date 09/01/2023

  • Price Movements: Most Layer 1 tokens have struggled versus ETH since December, but SOL and ATOM have recently outperformed.
  • Market Liquidity: Curve’s 3pool – made up of USDT, USDC, and DAI – has seen its total value locked fall from $5.5bn to just $600mn over the past year.
  • Derivatives: Both SOL and LDO experienced a short squeeze as each token unexpectedly rallied.
  • Macro Trends: Silvergate Bank's share price tumbled 43% in just one day last week after new revelations from the WSJ.

 

 

Click here for full details.

