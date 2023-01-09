Huobi Market Share Plummets In 2022 - Kaiko Research: Data Debrief

- Price Movements: Most Layer 1 tokens have struggled versus ETH since December, but SOL and ATOM have recently outperformed.
- Market Liquidity: Curve’s 3pool – made up of USDT, USDC, and DAI – has seen its total value locked fall from $5.5bn to just $600mn over the past year.
- Derivatives: Both SOL and LDO experienced a short squeeze as each token unexpectedly rallied.
- Macro Trends: Silvergate Bank's share price tumbled 43% in just one day last week after new revelations from the WSJ.
