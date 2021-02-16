Huddly Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The technology company Huddly has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: HDLY).
“Huddly is all about creating the best possible team collaboration through high-quality video experiences,” says Stein Ove Eriksen, CEO of Huddly.
Recently, Huddly raised NOK 697 million through a private placement. The placement included NOK 296 million in new shares and NOK 401 million in sales of existing shares. “The offering, which attracted significant interest from investors, was more than 15 times oversubscribed, announced the company. In addition, there was an over-allotment (greenshoe option) bringing total proceeds raised in the private placement to NOK 767 million.
“Our success is due to an exceptional team of employees, a dedicated board and long-term shareholders that believe in our mission. I would like to thank all employees and shareholders and also welcome our new shareholders that have joined the company in connection with our listing on Euronext Growth,” continues Eriksen.
The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 15.50 corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 3.3 billion.
About Huddly Huddly is a technology company that creates tools for team collaboration. Based in Oslo, Norway, we combine expertise across the fields of design, hardware, software, and artificial intelligence. The company's smart cameras are designed to make it easier and better for people to communicate with each other. Huddly's solutions with industry-leading partners enable high-quality video experiences on all major collaboration platforms. www.huddly.com