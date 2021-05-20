Housing – The Quiet Decade - Speech By Jon Cunliffe, Bank Of England Deputy Governor, Financial Stability, Given At The Law Society’s Online Property Section Convention

UK house prices and transactions were relatively muted in the 10 years before Covid when compared to historical trends. Jon Cunliffe talks about why this is.
He addresses why the market might look different after the pandemic and what the policy implications might be if we entered a period where house price growth starts to rise significantly above earnings.
