Horizon Software Shortlisted “Multi- Asset Trading System” At FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards 2020

Horizon Software (Horizon), provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology for capital markets players all over the world, today announced that it has been shortlisted by the FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Market Awards in the ‘Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year’ category.
The Asia Capital Market Awards is the largest financial services awards ceremony that recognises excellent performance by firms and individuals in the Asian capital markets.
Emmanuel Faure, Head of sales APAC at Horizon said: “We are very pleased to have been named in this year’s shortlist and hope for more good news next month. We have worked extremely hard on our product development so that our trading platform could handle the most sophisticated cross-asset and cross-product trading strategies. A key strength of Horizon is the ability to handle everything on a single platform: from monitoring and managing positions in a single view, to real-time automated trading, with embedded algorithmic capabilities.”
He added: “Over the years we have successfully adapted to meet the local regulatory requirements in China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, and have provided an effective technology solution for derivatives market making.”
Guillaume Poitevin, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Horizon added: “We have made significant commitment in developing our trading platform for Asian and emerging markets. Industry recognition like this validates our position as one leading financial platform provider in Asia. We see this nomination not only as encouragement that we are succeeding but that we will continue to take steps to strengthen our position in Asia and we are committed to achieving our clients’ requirements through our technology.”
Horizon is a multi-award-winning company, having claimed in 2019 the FOW Sell Side Trading System of the Year award, the Trading Tech Europe Best OMS award, the Bobsguide Best Trading System award and the FS Tech Best Trading System award.