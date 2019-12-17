Horizon Software Partners With US Independent Broker Dealer Wolverine Execution Services For Market Connectivity

Horizon Software (Horizon), a leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, announces the integration of its algo-trading platform to Wolverine Execution Services, LLC, a leading provider of premier technology and execution services. Horizon clients are now able to connect to the WEX infrastructure environment to manage orders on US options, futures and cash equities and benefit from the access to over 20 local market venues.
Horizon users can now access the WEX infrastructure through a simple API. The Horizon platform offers an advanced options trading functionality while granting authorized users to view options market data, enter orders, and monitor executions through WEX.
“Leveraging expertise in trading technology and risk management, WEX provides clients with anonymity, superior execution and order management, delivering innovative solutions for both technical and institutional trading styles” said Troy Googins, Head of Business & Product Development at Wolverine Execution Services (WEX). “Having the Horizon trading platform connected to the WEX infrastructure advances our goal of providing clients with an efficient one-stop-shop for all their options trading needs.”
Vincent Dumontoy, Global Head of Client Services & Solutions at Horizon Software adds: “From order placement and position management to crafting complex trading strategies, we provide the trading functionality our clients need. With over 15 option exchanges to trade the same instruments, with its variety of instruments to trade the same underlyings (futures and ETFs) and the subsequent obligation to trade within the NBBO (National Best Bid Offer) of every instrument, the US market is very specific and unique in its scale. It also includes specific workflows for Block Trading and Complex Order Books with multi leg option orders. Now, these complexities are easily overcome through WEX. From order management to execution and Block Trading, the functionality and flexibility of the Horizon platform paired with the WEX market connectivity provide traders with the tools they need to customize their ultimate trading environment and trade their way.”
Horizon Software Partners With US Independent Broker Dealer Wolverine Execution Services For Market Connectivity
Date 17/12/2019
Horizon Software (Horizon), a leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, announces the integration of its algo-trading platform to Wolverine Execution Services, LLC, a leading provider of premier technology and execution services. Horizon clients are now able to connect to the WEX infrastructure environment to manage orders on US options, futures and cash equities and benefit from the access to over 20 local market venues.