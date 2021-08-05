Horizon Software Expands Its Presence In The Middle East With The Support Of Business France

Horizon Software, a leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, have chosen to partner with Business France Middle East, to expand the range of services on offer to clients based in the MENA region.
The choice to collaborate with Business France is strategic, and fits into the wider business goals of Horizon, supporting the growth and development of their global presence. Business France will play a major role in strengthening client relationships and facilitating business opportunities for Horizon in the MENA region. This will allow Horizon’s technology to be deployed on a larger scale, providing sophisticated services to a wider range of clients.
For the past four years, Horizon Software have invested a tremendous amount of energy in developing the region, led by Damien Jenner, Managing Director and Head of Sales. Becoming the FinTech provider of reference in the MENA requires dedication, professionalism, commitment, and values which are at the heart of Horizon. As such, Horizon has chosen to collaborate with Business France to enhance their presence in the region. This decision works in conjunction with the next key milestone, which will be to open an office to support clients on a local basis.
Headquartered in Dubai, Business France Middle East is part of a national agency that supports the international development of the French economy through fostering expert growth of French businesses, and facilitating international investment.
Mrs. Anne-Laure Bouhadef, Key Account Manager at Business France said: “We are delighted to begin collaborating with Horizon Software, and are excited to work together to support their regional expansion. Horizon’s expertise has already contributed significantly to the growth and dynamism that we see in the financial technology sector in the MENA Region.”
Mr. Damien Jenner, Head of Sales at Horizon said: “We are honoured to work with Business France Middle East and we look forward to exploring how our technology services can benefit our clients based in the MENA region.”
He added “Understanding the challenges of the financial markets in Middle East is our top priority, and working with Business France will ensure that we address them efficiently.”