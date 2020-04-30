Horizon Software Announces Outsourcing Contract For Market Making On The Hellenic Energy Exchange Market

Horizon Software (Horizon), the world’s leading SaaS provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, announced today that PPC, the leading energy supplier in Greece, can market make energy futures on the Hellenic Energy Exchange (HEnEx) leveraging the existing infrastructure of an existing Horizon client, Eurobank.
PPC recently decided to start market making energy instruments on the sole energy exchange entity of Greece, HEnEx, for which they needed a robust solution for reduced latency and increased connectivity.
Ms. Alexandra Psyrri, Head of Market Making Unit at PPC, said: “We were preparing to start market making energy futures and went through a deep evaluation of the market’s solutions to find the most appropriate market making technology for our requirements. Horizon’s platform has extensive functionality and we could access the platform through outsourcing via Eurobank to benefit from outstanding stability and security, which are crucial for providing a real-time and consistent market making activity.”
She added: “As their service is widely used in Greece for market making, we are confident that the quality and flexibility of Horizon’s platform will enhance and consolidate our new activity.”
Mr. Alexis Chryssochoides, General Manager - Head of Market Making, Prop Trading and Institutional Derivatives at Eurobank, adds: “Our aim is to deliver the best services in a timely manner. This new outsourcing collaboration with Horizon meets specific requirements and market regulations all with high security standards, which is key to enable all size companies perform market making in a click without going through software implementation processes.”
Mr. Charles Nahama, Sales Manager EMEA at Horizon Software, comments: “We are excited about this close collaboration with Eurobank and PPC which will provide energy future market making to HEnEx. We see this outsourcing deal as a fantastic opportunity to expand our service in the region, and beyond to all trading teams willing to use a proven platform.”