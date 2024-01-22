Hong Securities And Futures Commission Regulatory Symposium To Debut In Late February

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is pleased to announce it will host the inaugural SFC Regional Securities Regulatory Leadership Symposium in Hong Kong on 28 February 2024.

As one of the events to celebrate the SFC’s 35th anniversary, the symposium will promote exchange between Asian and European regulators and officials. It will also engage the financial industry leaders from public and private sectors in fruitful dialogues.

At the four discussion sessions, guest speakers will explore how regulators and businesses respond to the currents of our times. They will take stock of capital market developments, share their market outlook, and also deep-dive into the prevailing trends affecting markets the most, including technology and sustainable finance.

The SFC expects participants to comprise market professionals, financial regulators, policymakers and academics.

The event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, in the afternoon of 28 February 2024 (Wednesday). Members of the public can preview the event programme and follow this flagship event on the dedicated webpage at the SFC’s website.