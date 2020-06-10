Hong Kong's Securities And Futures Commission CEO Reappointed Chair Of IOSCO Board

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ashley Alder, has been reappointed as Chair of the new Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) (Note 1).
The SFC’s Chairman, Mr Tim Lui said: “Ashley’s reappointment to chair the IOSCO Board for a third term reflects Hong Kong’s standing as a leading international financial centre and a key participant in the global regulatory community.”
The IOSCO Board is made up of 34 global securities regulators. IOSCO is the leading international policy forum and standard-setting body for securities regulation. Its membership covers more than 95% of the world's securities markets in more than 115 jurisdictions.
This is Mr Alder’s third term as IOSCO Board Chair. Before his first appointment as IOSCO Board Chair in 2016 he was the Chair of the IOSCO Asia-Pacific Regional Committee from 2013 and Vice Chair of the IOSCO Board.
Note:
- Please see IOSCO's press release dated 9 June 2020.