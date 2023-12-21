Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Warns Public Of Unauthorised Investment Product Named EAsyGOld Trend And EAsyGOld Plus

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today warned the public of an unauthorised investment product involving automatic trading systems which invest in gold contracts for differences named “EAsyGOld TrendTM” and “EAsyGOld PlusTM” (collectively as the Product).

The Product has not been authorised by the SFC for offering to the Hong Kong public and is suspected to have breached the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) (Notes 1 and 2).

The SFC notes that a team which manages a Telegram group called “EAsyGOld自來金” (https://t.me/easygogold) and an Instagram public account (https://www.instagram.com/easygold_hk) operates and promotes the Product with very high monthly return targets of 40%-80% via public accounts or channels on Telegram and Instagram. The team of EAsyGOld自來金 has also set up another Telegram account (https://t.me/EAsyGOld_Admin) to solicit investments in the Product.

The Product and its related information were posted on the SFC’s Suspicious Investment Products Alert List on 21 December 2023.

The public is warned against investing in any non-SFC authorised investment products. As these products are not regulated by the SFC, their investors have no or very limited protection and may lose all their investments. The SFC takes this opportunity to warn investors again to be cautious and skeptical about investment opportunities that seem “too good to be true” and to stay vigilant when making investment decisions.

Investigations are ongoing and the SFC will take all appropriate actions where there is any breach of the law.

Notes:

The Product displays characteristics of a collective investment scheme (CIS) as defined in section 1 of Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the SFO. It is an offence under section 103 of the SFO for a person to issue, whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, an advertisement, invitation or document which is or contains an invitation to the Hong Kong public to acquire an interest in or participate in a CIS, unless the SFC has authorised the issue or an exemption applies. In general, CIS must be sold by an intermediary licensed by or registered with the SFC. Unauthorised CIS may generally be sold to professional investors only.