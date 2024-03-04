Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Warns Public Of Suspicious Websites Impersonating Licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platforms

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today warned the public against suspicious websites impersonating two licensed virtual asset trading platforms:

HSKEX, which impersonates Hash Blockchain Limited, operates at https://www.hskexpro.com, https://hskex.com, https://www.hskexs.com and https://hskexit.com/; and

www.oslexu.com and www.oslint.com impersonate OSL Digital Securities Limited.

The above-mentioned websites were posted on the SFC’s Suspicious Virtual Asset Trading Platforms Alert List on 4 March 2024 following reports on fund withdrawal difficulties. Victims also said they were asked to pay exorbitant “fees and taxes” to withdraw their funds from the websites. At the SFC’s request, the Hong Kong Police Force has taken steps to block access to relevant websites (Note 1).

The SFC once again reminds the public that online investment scams may involve any type of assets and are perpetrated through multiple channels, including social media and instant messaging apps. Investors should stay vigilant and verify the legitimacy of a virtual asset trading platform before making any transactions.

The SFC urges the public to make use of the SFC’s Public Register of Licensed Persons and Registered Institutions and List of licensed virtual asset trading platforms for up-to-date information on licensed entities, including their official websites. Investors should also refrain from sending money or making any transactions before verifying the counterparty’s identity.

Note: