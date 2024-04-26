Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission: Three-Year Extension Of Grant Scheme For Open-Ended Fund Companies And Real Estate Investment Trusts

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today announces details of the three-year extension of the Government’s grant scheme to subsidise the setting up of open-ended fund companies (OFCs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Hong Kong (Note 1).

For OFCs incorporated in or re-domiciled to Hong Kong and SFC-authorised REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the extended scheme covers 70% of eligible expenses paid to Hong Kong-based service providers, subject to a cap of $1 million per publicly offered OFC, $500,000 per privately offered OFC and $8 million per REIT.

“The grant scheme has been well received by the industry since it was first launched by the Government in May 2021. We welcome the extension of the grant scheme by the Government for another three years and believe that it will boost Hong Kong’s competitiveness and development as a preferred fund domicile for the industry,” said Ms Christina Choi, the SFC’s Executive Director of Investment Products (Note 2).

The extended scheme will open for applications starting from 10 May 2024 to 9 May 2027 on a first-come-first-served basis. Detailed eligibility criteria of the scheme are set out in the Attachment.

The SFC will update the frequently asked questions and the grant application form in light of the extension.

Market participants are welcome to consult the SFC about the extended scheme before making an application (Note 3).

Notes: