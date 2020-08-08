Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Statement On Sanctions Imposed By The US Government

On 7 August 2020, the US government announced the imposition of sanctions against individuals in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The SFC is monitoring closely the impact that the sanctions may have on the operation of intermediaries, the interests of investors and financial stability and orderliness of the markets in Hong Kong.
In considering the implications of the sanctions, intermediaries are expected to carefully assess any legal, business and commercial risks that they may be exposed to. We would expect any response to the sanctions to be necessary, fair, and have regard to the best interests of their clients and the integrity of the market.