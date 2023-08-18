Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission: Securities Fraud And Illegal Short Selling Case Transferred To District Court

The Eastern Magistracy today transferred to the District Court for trial the case against four defendants charged with offences of fraud and alternative offences of illegal short selling (Notes 1 & 2).

The case is adjourned to 7 September 2023 and the four defendants were released on bail under the same conditions as imposed on them in the previous mention hearing (Note 3).

The case stemmed from a joint operation of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Police to combat social media ramp-and-dump activities. The SFC found in its investigation that the four defendants allegedly engaged in illegal short selling by deceiving the selling broker that they owned the relevant shares at the time of order placing when in fact they had none.

No further comment will be made as legal proceedings have commenced.

Notes: