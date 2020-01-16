Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission: Process Review Panel Report 2018-19

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is pleased to note the publication of the annual report by the Process Review Panel (PRP) for the SFC.
The PRP, which published its 2018-19 report today, conducted a comprehensive review of 60 cases in the year under review.
The SFC thanks all members of the PRP for their valuable contribution to the work of the SFC, including the observations and recommendations made in the annual report.
The SFC looks forward to working with the PRP in the coming year.