Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission: Notice Inviting Claims In Respect Of Hong Kong Wan Kiu Investment Company Limited

The Investor Compensation Company Limited (ICC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), invites clients of Hong Kong Wan Kiu Investment Company Limited, who believe they have sustained a loss as a result of a default by Wan Kiu, to lodge an application for compensation with the Investor Compensation Fund.
Claims may be lodged by post or in person with the SFC at 54th Floor, One Island East, 18 Westlands Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Claims must be submitted using the specified form and must reach the SFC on or before 30 April 2021. The form can be downloaded from the ICC’s website (www.hkicc.org.hk) or collected from the SFC’s office.
Claim forms must be duly completed, signed and submitted together with the documents specified in the form. Claims lodged after 30 April 2021 may be disallowed.
An acknowledgement will be sent to claimants by post within seven days of receipt of the claim. Claimants who do not receive an acknowledgement within seven days should follow up promptly with the ICC.
Claimants who have already lodged a claim for compensation with the ICC need not submit the claim again, but should follow up with the ICC if an acknowledgement has not been received from the ICC.
Other information about the Investor Compensation Fund is available on the website of the ICC.