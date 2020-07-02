 Skip to main Content
Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Commences False Trading Prosecution Against Retail Investor

Date 02/07/2020

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today commenced criminal proceedings at the Eastern Magistrates’ Court against Mr Ke Wen Hua for alleged false trading in the shares of Carry Wealth Holdings Limited on 4 September 2012 (Notes 1 & 2).

The Court adjourned the case to 27 August 2020 for plea-taking after Ke asked for more time to obtain legal advice at today’s hearing.

Notes:

  1. The alleged false trading constituted an offence contrary to section 295 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
  2. Carry Wealth Holdings Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2000.