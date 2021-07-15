 Skip to main Content
Honeywell International Inc. To Join The NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning July 21, 2021

Date 15/07/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Wednesday, July 21, 2021Honeywell International Inc. will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.

 

