Holly Duran Real Estate Partners Joins Colliers International Chicago

Holly Duran Real Estate Partners LLC (HDREP), a boutique commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago, has joined Colliers International Chicago (Colliers), announced Jim Carris, executive managing director and market leader. The firm is led by one of the most influential and successful women in the industry today, Holly Duran, who will serve as Principal and financial services lead for the global brokerage's local office.
In addition, Duran's brokerage partners have also joined the firm, with Jeff Mulder serving as Executive Vice President, and Lois Durkin and Jeff Newcom serving as Senior Vice Presidents with Colliers' Occupier Services Group based in the firm's downtown office.
"Holly's team has created a well-respected, successful organization known for its lasting client relationships, fierce client advocacy and commitment to providing the highest level of customer service," said Carris. "The addition of this group of seasoned brokerage professionals is a critical part of our firm's overall strategy to deliver superior transaction management services to our clients."
Duran founded her eponymous, tenant-focused company in 2004 after acquiring the Real Estate Services Group of The Levy Organization, where she had served as managing broker and long-time business partner to Principal Larry Levy. She quickly grew the Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certified operation into one of the city's powerhouse commercial real estate firms, known for its unique focus on global services for the futures, options and financial markets industry. Though small in size, HDREP represents many of the largest financial exchange operators and clearing organizations in the world including CME Group (for more than three decades), Cboe Global Markets, BOX Options Market LLC and The OCC, along with a wide range of market participants such as brokerage and trading firms. In addition, HDREP represents a variety of law firms, entrepreneurs, family offices and technology companies.
Despite current headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HDREP successfully completed over 150,000 square feet of transactions locally and more than 500,000 square feet globally since March.
Said Duran, "We've always had a great working relationship with Colliers, which shares in our entrepreneurial spirit and client-first philosophy. This move gives us the opportunity to continue working together as a close-knit team - offering our passion for representing tenants and high-touch strategic service we cultivated as a boutique firm - now backed by all the resources the global full-service provider has to offer."