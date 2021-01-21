HKFE Announces Revised Margins For Futures Contracts: New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Please be advised that pursuant to Exchange Rule 617(d) and HKCC Rule 402, the Exchange and the Clearing House have determined that with effect from the commencement of trading on Friday, 22 January 2021 (including the mandatory intra-day variation adjustment and margin call, if applicable), the margin levels of the following Futures Contract will be revised and can be found here.
- New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Please be reminded that minimum margin rates are for your firm’s financially strongest clients. Exchange Participants should set their margin requirements according to each client’s individual circumstances.