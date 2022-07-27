HKEXVoice On Enforcement – Market Quality, Integrity And Confidence - Episode 13

In this episode, HKEX Head of Enforcement of Listing Division Jon Witts talks about the Exchange’s enforcement approach, why this is important to the market and what this means for the future. Listen to the podcast today!
"If we can work with all the other stakeholders, then together, we can further raise market quality and corporate governance, give confidence to investors, and ensure that Hong Kong secures its place as one of the top international financial centres."
Jon Witts
Head of Enforcement, Listing, HKEX