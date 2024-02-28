HKEX’s Response To HKSAR Government’s Budget

HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha and Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin coomented with respect to the HKSAR Government’s Budget, announced today.



HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha, said: “We warmly welcome the HKSAR Government’s plans to further elevate Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial centre, as set out in the 2024-25 Budget announced today by the Financial Secretary. Despite a complex and challenging external environment, HKEX will continue to leverage its unique strengths in connecting China and the world, by deepening and enhancing mutual access with Mainland markets while strengthening international partnerships, as well as further investing in our market infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Government and all our stakeholders to further raise the attractiveness, resiliency and vibrancy of Hong Kong’s international markets.”



HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: “HKEX is committed to playing a key role in supporting the HKSAR Government’s plans to further develop Hong Kong’s financial markets. Over the past year, HKEX has launched many important initiatives to enhance its listing franchise, modernise its market infrastructure, and to expand its product ecosystem. We are developing more initiatives that will enhance liquidity and efficiency, making Hong Kong’s markets even more attractive to issuers and investors, whilst also ensuring the long-term success for our business and our community.”