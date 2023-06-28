HKEX’s New IPO Settlement Platform, FINI, To Launch In October

FINI to launch in October 2023, reducing Hong Kong’s IPO settlement period from T+5 to T+2

Final preparations for rollout being held in July and August - FINI users are encouraged to participate in upcoming market practice sessions and market rehearsals

Relevant rules amendments, approved by the SFC, published today

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Wednesday) pleased to announce the launch of FINI, its innovative IPO settlement platform, in October this year. FINI is a major HKEX initiative that will significantly shorten the time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading of shares from five business days (T+5) to two business days (T+2). FINI will modernise and digitalise Hong Kong’s IPO settlement process, driving efficiency and supporting the long term development of Hong Kong as a capital raising centre.

The exact launch date of FINI will be announced several weeks before launch, subject to market readiness.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “We are delighted to confirm the launch of this major IPO settlement reform. By digitalising, streamlining and modernising IPO settlement workflows, FINI will shorten the time between IPO pricing and the start of trading, enhancing market efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s IPO market.”

He added: “Throughout the conceptualisation, system development and external testing phases of FINI’s development, we have received strong support from market stakeholders demonstrating the widespread appetite for progressive innovations in the Hong Kong IPO market. I would like to thank all those who have provided feedback and contributed to the process as we continue to build the Marketplace of the Future.”

Following the successful completion of the FINI External User Testing earlier this month, HKEX will arrange market practice sessions and market rehearsals in July and August, respectively, to simulate interactive, end-to-end IPO settlement operations under FINI. These sessions will mark the final preparations for the full migration of the market to FINI in October.

Operating on a cloud-based platform, FINI will enable different stakeholders such as IPO sponsors, underwriters, legal advisers, banks, Clearing Participants, share registrars and regulators to collaborate and perform their respective roles in an IPO, digitally. The new platform will also introduce a new public offer pre-funding model to help alleviate the scale of funds that are locked up in over-subscribed IPOs.

With approval from the Securities and Futures Commission, HKEX today also published updates to relevant Listing Rules, Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (HKSCC) Rules and HKSCC Operational Procedures, which will take effect on the commencement date of FINI.

Other FINI related materials are available on the designated FINI webpage on the HKEX website.