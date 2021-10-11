HKEX’s MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures Granted CFTC Approval

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has certified HKEX’s MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures to be offered and sold to persons in the US, and US investors can trade the new contracts within the US. HKEX’s MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures will commence trading on 18 October, 2021 (Monday).
