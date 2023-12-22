HKEX Welcomes The SFC’s Announcement On Spot Virtual Asset ETFs

HKEX commented on the announcement setting out the requirements under which the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) would consider authorising investment funds with exposure to virtual assets (VA) of more than 10% of their net asset value (NAV) for public offerings in Hong Kong (SFC-authorised VA Funds) under sections 104 and 105 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

HKEX Head of Equities Product Development, Brian Roberts, said: “HKEX welcomes the SFC’s announcement today permitting the listing of spot Virtual Asset ETFs, the first market in Asia to do so. This will enhance Hong Kong's role as a leading digital asset hub across the region and support the growth of Hong Kong as Asia's ETF marketplace. HKEX is well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities presented by thematic investing, and we will work closely with issuers and other stakeholders towards the introduction of this new ETF product. HKEX is committed to further enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of Hong Kong as an international financial centre, bringing more diversity to the market and more choice for investors.”

Circular on SFC-authorised funds with exposure to virtual assets