Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the Hong Kong Government’s announcement to waive the stamp duty on stock transfers for exchange traded fund (ETF) market makers in the course of allotting and redeeming ETF units listed in Hong Kong.
HKEX Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said, “Lowering the cost of trading ETFs by waiving stamp duty for ETF Market Makers’ creation and redemption activities is a significant move, and HKEX warmly welcomes the HKSAR Government’s announcement today. HKEX looks forward to working with ETF investors and our ecosystem partners as we further strengthen Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s ETF marketplace.”
HKEX Welcomes New Initiative To Waive Stamp Duty On Stock Transfers For Primary Market ETF Activities
Date 15/05/2020
