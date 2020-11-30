HKEX Welcomes Neil Shen To International Advisory Council

- HKEX appoints Neil Shen, Steward of Sequoia Capital, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China, as the sixth member of its International Advisory Council
- Council comprises experts in economics, business, technology and finance who advise the HKEX Board of Directors
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Shen to the HKEX International Advisory Council.
HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha said: “I am delighted to welcome Neil as the newest member of the HKEX International Advisory Council. His extensive experience in business, investment and technological innovations will provide the Council with valuable insight and perspective, as we work to further enhance HKEX’s and Hong Kong’s leading position as a global international financial centre.”
Established in 2019, the Council comprises experts in economics, business, technology and finance from around the world who act as advisors to the HKEX Board of Directors. The Council contributes to HKEX’s understanding of the global environment, including developments in major financial centres, advancements in technology and global policy and regulatory initiatives, by drawing on the extensive skills and experience of its members.
With the addition of Mr Shen, the Council comprises six members, and is chaired by HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha.
The other Council members are: Stuart Gulliver, former Group Chief Executive and Chairman of the Group Management Board of HSBC Holdings plc; Mary Schapiro, Vice Chair for Global Public Policy and Special Advisor to the Founder and Chairman of Bloomberg LP, and former Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission; Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group; and Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Saab AB and FAM AB.
Mr Shen, like other members of the Council, will be appointed for an initial term of three years, subject to renewal.
Appendix
Neil Shen Biography
Mr Shen founded Sequoia Capital China in September 2005 and has since been serving as the founding and managing partner. Prior to founding Sequoia Capital China, he co-founded Trip.com Group Ltd. (formerly Ctrip.com International, Ltd.), a leading travel service provider in China, in 1999. Mr Shen also co-founded and served as non-executive Co-Chairman of Homeinns Hotel Group, a leading economy hotel chain in China, which commenced operations in July 2002.
Mr Shen received his bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and his master’s degree from Yale University.
He is also currently a director of BTG Hotels Group Co., Ltd., Meituan, Ninebot Limited, Noah Holdings Limited, Pinduoduo Inc. and Trip.com Group Ltd.