HKEX Welcomes Hong Kong Government Appointments To Its Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Friday) welcomes the Hong Kong Government’s appointment of Chan Kin-por and Peter Yan, and its re-appointment of Susan Chow, to its Board of Directors.

The terms of the three directors will begin at the conclusion of HKEX’s 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will end at the conclusion of the AGM in 2026.

Laura M Cha and Benjamin Hung will retire from the Board after the conclusion of the 2024 AGM.

HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha, said: “We warmly welcome the appointment of Mr Chan Kin-por and Mr Peter Yan, and the reappointment of Mrs Susan Chow, to the HKEX Board. Their strong background in financial services, technology, public service and law, will be very important in helping guide HKEX’s future development. On behalf of HKEX, I would like to thank Mr Hung for his significant contributions to HKEX over the past six years.”

“I will also be retiring at the conclusion of our AGM in April. It has been a great honour serving as Chairman of HKEX over a period of great strategic progress, including the diversification of our market ecosystem, development of our world class talent, and implementation of initiatives that reinforce Hong Kong's role as an IFC, whilst staying resolutely focused on our sustainability journey. These have significantly increased the positive impact of HKEX on the wider community of which it is a part.”

HKEX’s Board will meet after April’s AGM to appoint a chairman from its members.

Pursuant to Article 109(2) of HKEX’s Articles of Association (Articles) and Section 69 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, the appointment of the HKEX Chairman is subject to the written approval of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Pursuant to the Articles, Mrs Cha is completing her six-year term as HKEX Chairman, and is ineligible for reappointment to that position this year.

Biographical information of Mr Chan and Mr Yan is available in this HKEX announcement.