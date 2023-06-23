HKEX Welcomes Government’s Re-Appointments To HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes the Hong Kong Government’s re-appointments of Miranda Kwok and Sun Yu to its Risk Management Committee (statutory) (RMC). The re-appointments were in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. They are for a term of two years with effect from 1 July 2023.

From 1 July 2023, RMC members comprise:

1. Laura M CHA (Chairman)

2. CHAN Ka Chai, Clara

3. CHOW WOO Mo Fong, Susan

4. GRIMME, David Allen

5. KWOK Pui Fong, Miranda

6. LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico

7. LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo

8. SUN Yu