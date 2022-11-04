HKEX Welcomes ChinaClear's Consultation On Stock Connect Trading Calendar Enhancements

HKEX welcomes the announcement today from ChinaClear to consult the Mainland China market on rule changes relating to Stock Connect’s trading calendar enhancements. HKEX is continuing its preparation work with its partners in Hong Kong and the Mainland on the enhancements.

With the proposed enhancements, the equity markets of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen will concurrently allow trading under Stock Connect on all trading days when both the Hong Kong and Mainland markets are open, further deepening cross-border market accessibility and building more vibrancy to our Connect